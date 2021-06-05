Education

94-year-old woman graduates from high school after dropping out during WWII

EMBED <>More Videos

94-year-old woman graduates from Alabama high school

ALABAMA -- A proud senior citizen was among a group of graduating seniors at an Alabama high school ceremony.

Grace Lee McClure Smith took part in the pomp and circumstance with her 302 fellow grads.

However, that's where the similarity ends.

While her classmates are in their teens, Smith is 94.

She dropped out of school in 1942 when she was 16, so her husband could go fight in World War II.

79 years later, Smith returned to school to receive her honorary diploma.

Smith worked as a school bus driver for 30 years and still recognizes many of the former students she drove to school.

She has seven children, 16 grandchildren and 26 great grandchildren.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationalabamahigh schoolgraduationschoolseniorsgood newssenior citizensfeel good
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
16 shot, 4 fatally, in Chicago weekend violence
Pritzker reveals new Phase 5 reopening guidelines
Gang conflict likely cause of girl's Back of the Yards shooting: Chicago police sources
Roz Varon's Weekender Report
Man, 19, charged in North Aurora shooting outside grocery store
Health officials investigating possible Marengo COVID exposure
Young father killed with one punch following fender bender
Show More
Survivors of 'Gone Girl' case reflect on life-changing experience
Belmont Stakes 2021: Horses, time, what to know
Ex-child actor Drake Bell accused of child endangerment
Flight from LAX diverted after man attempts to breach cockpit
Chicago Weather: Hot, breezy Saturday
More TOP STORIES News