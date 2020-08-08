Virtual college conference aims to help students transitioning from high school amid COVID-19 pandemic

Luckily, one company is hosting a virtual conference to help students best prepare for success.
Marilyn Gilbert-Mitchell with MGM College Services LLC joined ABC7 Chicago via Skype to tell us about the virtual event.
High school and college students who are transitioning to colleges, transferring schools and even transitioning into virtual learning will receive essential skills to adapt to new environments and the challenges that come with them.
Gilbert-Mitchell says the conference will bridge the gaps between students and access to information.
Experts from various professions will equip students with tips and strategies in four areas:
The virtual college transitioning conference will be held August 8 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. CT and tickets are $20 to participate.
To register, visit the College Transitioning Conference event page.