EDUCATION

Many LGBTQ students feel unsafe in Illinois schools, report says

EMBED </>More Videos

GLSEN, a national nonprofit that advocates for LGBTQ students, released the report which found that 80 percent of LGBTQ students in middle and high school reported regularly hearin

Most LGBTQ students in Illinois have said they heard homophobic comments and experienced harassment, according to a report released Wednesday.

GLSEN, a national nonprofit that advocates for LGBTQ students, released the report which found that 80 percent of LGBTQ students in middle and high school reported regularly hearing homophobic remarks in school, and 67 percent reported regularly hearing negative remarks about transgender people.

Some students also regularly heard school staff make homophobic remarks (16 percent) and many regularly heard school staff make negative remarks about someone's gender expression (36 percent).

In addition, many LGBTQ students in Illinois did not have access to important school resources, such as an LGBTQ-inclusive curriculum, and were not protected by supportive and inclusive school policies, the organization said.

Click here to read the full report for Illinois and other states.

"This research makes clear that many LGBTQ students in Illinois are facing hostile environments that lack many of the resources that make their schools safe spaces for them to attend," said Eliza Byard, Executive Director of GLSEN.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationlgbtqu.s. & worldhigh schoolIllinois
(Copyright ©2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
EDUCATION
St. Walter School close to fundraising goal needed to stay open as deadline arrives
Local 'for-profit' college students could see debt relief
Want student loans erased? Enter this 'grown-ish' contest
UIC unveils $1B campus renovation plan
More Education
Top Stories
Mother sues Northwestern sorority for wrongful death in daughter's suicide
VIDEO: Boy, 9, missing from Englewood reunited with family
Former West Side charter school coach charged with sexual assault
Vigil, rally planned as possible R Kelly victims urged to come forward
Former GOP lawmaker Nick Sauer charged after allegedly posting nude images of ex-girlfriend
North Shore residents support Coast Guard working without pay, Trump stalks out of gov't shutdown meeting
Wauconda native diagnosed with cancer forced to pass on Cubs draft
Check out the 3 newest businesses to debut in Chicago
Show More
Ohio teacher accused of touching himself in class, caught on video
Armored truck driver accused of stealing reported $850K
Illinois House, Senate hold swearing-in ceremonies
Sisters, 12 and 14, accused of killing their mother
More News