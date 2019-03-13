William Singer, mastermind of alleged college admissions scam, sent son to DePaul

The I-Team has learned that Singer donated $150,000 to DePaul through his Key Worldwide Foundation in 2014, 2015 and 2016 while his son was a student at the university.
A DePaul University spokesperson says Singer's son graduated in 2017. In a statement to the I-Team, university officials say "to date, our review has not revealed any reason to believe these donations are connected to recent indictments." DePaul also told the I-Team that the donations were "in support of helping students study abroad."
Federal prosecutors in Boston on Tuesday charged 50 people, including celebrities like LoriLoughlin and fellow actress Felicity Huffman, as well as CEOs and college coaches.
Authorities say the operation, dubbed Varsity Blues, uncovered 33 parents described by US Attorney Andrew Lelling as a "catalog of wealth and privilege" who collectively paid $25 million to Singer, who pleaded guilty and agreed to cooperate in an investigation into what Lelling called the "widening corruption of elite college admissions."
In exchange for the money, Singer allegedly bribed college officials, coaches and college entrance exam administrators, who then helped students secure admissions "not on their merits but through fraud," Lelling said.
This is a developing story. The I-Team is working on additional details and reaction related to this and will update this story throughout the day. If you have any information related to this, please contact iteam@abc.com.
Full statement from DePaul University:
DePaul is among the many universities that received gifts from the foundation at the center of the admissions fraud case. We have confirmed receiving gifts totaling $150,000 from Key Worldwide Foundation, managed by William Singer, founder of the Edge College & Career Network and the father of a DePaul student who graduated in 2017.
DePaul solicits a number of constituencies for gifts, including parents. Not unlike many parents, Mr. Singer made several contributions to DePaul. These gifts were made by the Key Worldwide Foundation in 2014, 2015 and 2016 while his son was a student. All were in support of helping students study abroad.
To date, our review has not revealed any reason to believe these donations are connected to recent indictments.