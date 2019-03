William Singer, mastermind of alleged college admissions scam, sent son to DePaul

EMBED >More News Videos Lauren Glassberg reports on the college cheating scam.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- William Singer, the man who pleaded guilty to running a scheme to help powerful and wealthy parents fraudulently get their children into college, sent his son to DePaul University.The I-Team has learned that Singer donated $150,000 to DePaul through his Key Worldwide Foundation in 2014, 2015 and 2016 while his son was a student at the university.A DePaul University spokesperson says Singer's son graduated in 2017. In a statement to the I-Team, university officials say "to date, our review has not revealed any reason to believe these donations are connected to recent indictments." DePaul also told the I-Team that the donations were "in support of helping students study abroad."Federal prosecutors in Boston on Tuesday charged 50 people, including celebrities like LoriLoughlin and fellow actress Felicity Huffman, as well as CEOs and college coaches.Authorities say the operation, dubbed Varsity Blues, uncovered 33 parents described by US Attorney Andrew Lelling as a "catalog of wealth and privilege" who collectively paid $25 million to Singer, who pleaded guilty and agreed to cooperate in an investigation into what Lelling called the "widening corruption of elite college admissions."In exchange for the money, Singer allegedly bribed college officials, coaches and college entrance exam administrators, who then helped students secure admissions "not on their merits but through fraud," Lelling said.This is a developing story. The I-Team is working on additional details and reaction related to this and will update this story throughout the day. If you have any information related to this, please contact iteam@abc.com