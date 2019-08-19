CHICAGO (WLS) -- It's back to school time and there's a new service to help kids access more books this school year.
The program is called "Vooks" and is a streaming service designed for all ages to access animated book online. Think of it kind of like Netflix but for books.
Former First Lady Michelle Obama's brother Craig Robinson joined ABC7 Chicago in studio to talk about how you can try it out for a year for free!
The free year-long subscription gives families access to the entire Vooks library of animated storybooks, opening up a new world of engaging content that fosters a love of reading and books among students.
Robinson said he and his sister Michelle were encouraged to read books and emphasized the importance of education. He said he hopes to offer the same love, literacy and education to the youth of Chicago with this opportunity to help them succeed.
The offer is available from August 19 to Septemeber 30 for all families in the Greater Chicago area.
Visit Vooks.com/Chicago to get that free one-year subscription.
Vooks animated digital streaming service gives families access to more books online
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News