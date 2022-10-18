Abortion, inflation, crime big issues in Indiana's 1st Congressional District race

National money is being poured into it, and both candidates are hitting the airwaves as they are across the country.

When is Election Day 2022? Republican Jennifer Ruth Green is challenging incumbent Democrat Frank Mrvan for Indiana's 1st Congressional District seat.

HAMMOND, Ind. (WLS) -- Northwest Indiana's working class and industrial roots have kept Democrats in power for over 90 years in the 1st Congressional District.

But, Air Force veteran Jennifer Ruth Green is hoping to be the first Republican to flip the district since 1930.

"I'm running because Hoosiers deserve better," Green said.

SEE ALSO | Gov. JB Pritzker holds significant lead over Darren Bailey: Illinois Broadcasters Association poll

Green said she decided to run against one-term incumbent Congressman Frank Mrvan when she saw House Speaker Nancy Pelosi rip up Donald Trump's State of the Union Speech.

"When I was watching that, it very clearly sent a signal to our international adversaries that we were comfortable projecting instability," Green said.

As a conservative Republican, Green criticized Mrvan for voting with Pelosi and President Joe Biden's agenda most of the time, one she said includes out-of-control spending.

"I'm very proud of the rescue plan we passed that saved lives, saved businesses and faith-based communities and churches," Mrvan said.

Mrvan said he is also proud of the infrastructure bill that he said will bring $8 billion to northwest Indiana.

The 1st District race is a tight one. The outcome could affect the balance the U.S. House. National money is being poured into it, and both candidates are hitting the airwaves as they are across the country. Inflation, crime and abortion are big issues in this race.

RELATED | Meet the candidates running for Illinois' newly redrawn 3rd Congressional District

"I believe codifying Roe v. Wade is one of the essential functions, and I'm going to continue to fight for that," Mrvan said.

Green is anti-abortion rights and supports a federal abortion ban after 15 weeks with exceptions for rape, incest and life of the mother. While Mrvan hopes to keep his Democratic base, Green is convinced she will sway traditional Democrats, like union voters, to vote Republican.

Green has out-fundraised Mrvan in the last two quarters and she said the majority of the money comes from individual donors, but both candidates know money doesn't always translate into votes.