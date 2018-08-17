Electrician injured after getting shocked on Near North Side

An electrician at a Near North Side construction site was injured after getting shocked Friday morning, authorities said.The worker, a man in his 30s, was working at a new constructions site in the 800-block of North Clark Street at about 7:49 a.m. when he was shocked as he was doing work near fire pumps, authorities said.The man was transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in serious to critical condition, police said. He was later upgraded to good condition.A Chicago Fire Department official said the worker momentarily lost a heartbeat."They were doing initially CPR," said Chicago Fire Chief Patrick Maloney. "Ambulance 11 and Engine 98 did an outstanding job and were able to bring a heartbeat back, but he's still in very critical condition."No other workers were hurt at that constructions site.Lyons & Pinner Electric, Berglund Construction and TAWANI Property Management issued a joint statement saying, "There was an incident at our 111 W. Chestnut development site. We are thankful for first responders' immediate action. The individual is in good condition. On behalf of the entire construction team we send our sincere wishes for a speedy recovery. We will continue to work closely with officials regarding the situation."