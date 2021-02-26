Surveillance video shows SUV run red light, kill woman in Englewood, prosecutors say

By Jesse Kirsch
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Surveillance video appears to show an SUV running a red light and crashing into another vehicle before striking and killing a woman in Chicago's Englewood neighborhood on Monday.

Prosecutors said the woman who was hit, 42-year-old Lakisel Thomas, suffered numerous injuries including a broken neck and later died. Video from a convenience store at 74th Street and Racine Avenue appears to show the crash.

"I felt by myself because I only have my mom and that was all that I had my whole life," said Jasmine Miller, the victim's daughter.

Miller spoke to ABC7 and described her last phone call with her mother as the crash was happening.

"We were talking and I heard a 'boom,' it was a 'boom' and I kept saying, 'Mommy, mommy mommy,' and she didn't say anything, so the first thing I did was I put my shoes on and I ran outside because I knew where she was at," Miller said.

Also new, prosecutors said the suspected Chevy Equinox driver, 20-year-old Isaac Wade, was allegedly accelerating through that red light at 80 miles-per-hour after fleeing a traffic stop.

The Cook County State's Attorney's Office also said in a video recorded statement, Wade apparently told authorities he was facetiming his girlfriend as he fled.

"I just don't understand why she had to die," Miller said.

The people in the other vehicle had no serious injuries.

Wade is now facing multiple charges including reckless homicide. His bond was set at $300,000.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagoenglewoodtraffic fatalitieshit and runchicago crimechicago police department
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
United Center to host federal mass vaccination site
'Gorilla Glue girl' has message for Black women about 'hair love'
Des Plaines car delivery driver beaten, cars stolen by group of men: police
Prince Harry left royal life to save his mental health
'Pot for Shots': Marijuana dispensary offers free joint to anyone who gets COVID vaccine
COVID vaccine 'passports' may open society, but inequity looms
2 convicted killers of CPD officers paroled after decades
Show More
WI mall shooting case to stay in juvenile court
Baby killer released from prison early moves to Crystal Lake
LIVE: Pentagon gives update on US airstrike in Syria
Best Buy lays off 5,000 workers and will close more stores
Chicago Weather: Sunny, mild Friday
More TOP STORIES News