Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater in Chicago for 60th anniversary toura

The Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater is in Chicago for a series of special engagements to celebrate their 60th anniversary.

The touring company began a five-day Chicago run Wednesday. The tour commemorates the modern dance company's 60th anniversary and 50th anniversary of its first performances at the Auditorium Theater.

The special engagements include the premiere of "Lazarus," the company's first ever two-act ballet.

The Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater first performed on March 30, 1958, at the 92nd Street Y in New York City for a one-off engagement. It was founded as an African American dance company by dancer and choreographer Alvin Ailey, who died in 1989.

The Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater has gone on to perform for an estimated 25 million people in 48 states and in 71 countries over the last 60 years. It is currently helmed by Robert Battle.
