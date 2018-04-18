Amy Schumer, Aidy Bryant shine in 'I Feel Pretty'

Funny lady Amy Schumer keeps the laughs coming in her new movie, "I Feel Pretty", which is a story about how beauty comes in all shapes and sizes.Renee is an average woman in a world that values beauty and glamour. She takes a fall, and when she comes to, she suddenly believes she's gorgeous and bright.That confidence changes everything.Amy Schumer was just in town with co-star, Aidy Bryant."There was a little bit of backlash when the trailer came out, because people thought that we were saying, 'This ugly creature found some confidence.' It's just about a woman who struggles with self-esteem, which is something we can all relate to," Schumer said. "Someone else's experience of you does not at all determine your reality, your work. It doesn't matter what other people say to you. It's about who you are and how you feel, and that takes a long time to realize. Once you realize it, it's pretty liberating."Aidy Bryant graduated from Columbia College in Chicago. She performed at The Second City before becoming a "Saturday Night Live" standout. Bryant relates to the movie's theme."When I got hired at SNL and I had to do photo shoots, you're being put into clothes that aren't your own. It's not really your choice sometimes, when you're starting out. Suddenly, I was like, 'Am I less than? Do I deserve less because I'm different than my costars or peers?' I did have to face some of that in a way that I hadn't before... Just like Hollywood, baby!" Bryant said.Schumer is a new bride. She married Chris Fischer on Feb. 13. When asked about whether it's weird to use the word "husband" now, Schumer said she still sometimes gets a bit giggly."It's not weird. It does feel like a gimmick a little bit. It's fun. I look forward to the day when I say it and I don't giggle after I say it. But I should enjoy this time, too," Schumer said."I Feel Pretty" opens Friday.