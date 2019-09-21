Argentine Alley features Café Tola and Arthur Murray Dance Studio

CHICAGO (WLS) -- ABC7 is celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month.
The Southport Corridor in the Lakeview neighborhood quickly becoming known as Argentine Alley. The neighborhood is bustling with Latin flavors from various restaurants between Grace & Waveland.
Cafe Tola joined ABC7 to show some of their offerings, and Arthur Murray Dance Studio joined to give a Latin dance lesson.
You can find Cafe Tola at Taco Fest this weekend.
Date: September 21 & 22, 2019
Hours: 11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Address: 3500 N Southport, Chicago
Admission/ Ticket Prices: $10 Suggested Donation
For more information about Taco Fest, Click Here.
