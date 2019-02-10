ARIANA GRANDE

Ariana Grande wins first Grammy for 'Sweetener'

EMBED </>More Videos

In "Thank U, Next", Ariana Grande sings about her new love - "Ari" - and says "She taught me love, she taught me patience." (Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

LOS ANGELES --
Ariana Grande, who this week publicly clashed with a Grammys producer, has won her first Grammy Award.

Grande won Sunday for best pop vocal album for "Sweetener." She was not in attendance at a pre-telecast ceremony to accept the honor.

In a tweet, she called the win "wild and beautiful" and thanked her fans for "being my main source of joy and inspiration always."



She also took to Instagram to share a childhood photo that had been edited to make it look like a young Grande was holding a Grammy statuette.


The superstar accused Grammy producer Ken Ehrlich of lying about discussions with Grande about performing at Sunday's ceremony. Ehrlich told The Associated Press on Thursday that Grande had told producers that she said she didn't have adequate time to prepare.

Grande blasted the comments in a social media post, saying she could have prepared a performance overnight.

Click here for a full list of Grammy Award winners.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentmusic newsgrammy awardaward showsariana grande
Related
Here are your 2019 Grammy winners
ARIANA GRANDE
Ariana Grande to Grammys producer: 'You're lying about me'
Ariana Grande's new Japanese tattoo has a typo
Ariana Grande, Childish Gambino, Tame Impala will headline Coachella 2019
Ariana Grande adds 2nd United Center show for 2019 tour
More ariana grande
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Here are your 2019 Grammy winners
'The Favourite' named best UK film at BAFTA Awards
2019 Grammys: What to expect from Sunday night's show
Next on Windy City LIVE
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Masked duo broke into Naperville home, robbed resident at gunpoint
2019 Grammys: What to expect from Sunday night's show
New details emerge in brutal beating, robbery of retired correctional officer in Hazel Crest
Suspect charged in fatal shooting of Milwaukee officer
Olive Garden offering breadstick bouquet for Valentine's Day
Disbarred Georgia attorney on the run after allegedly killing his mother
Chicago AccuWeather: Light snow on Sunday with evening freezing drizzle
3 charged in murder of Naperville man who went missing a year ago
Show More
More early voting sites to open Monday for Chicago, suburban elections
1 killed, 2 seriously hurt in head-on crash in Wadsworth
Amy Klobuchar announces 2020 campaign: 'I'll lead from the heart'
What to know about 2020 candidate Klobuchar
'The Favourite' named best UK film at BAFTA Awards
More News