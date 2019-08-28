Auditorium Theatre awarded for historic preservation effort

CHICAGO (WLS) -- It's considered one of the great historic preservation projects in the country.The 3,900 seat Auditorium Theatre has been recognized nationally for always trying to match the grandeur of when it first opened its doors.For 130 years, this grand lady has made Chicago Proud.For the joy of performing arts and bringing the city's population under one roof- that was the purpose in 1889 when Chicago's Auditorium Theatre opened. Now, the League of Historic American Theatres has given its prestigious annual award to this magnificent theatre. The League's goal is to help sustain venue's like the Auditorium for future generations. Competition is stiff."They look at the variety and depth of programming - the diversity of programming. They look at community engagement and they also look at restoration and architectural significance," said Rachel Freund, Auditorium Theatre Interim CEO.Originally, it was designed by the architectural duo of Adler and Sullivan with help from a young Frank Lloyd Wright. Renovating, repairing and restoring it never stops. Even though it once was used as a bowling alley, convention space and ballroom dance floor among other things, there is always a return to performing arts. The theatre is stunning with near perfect acoustics."That is something that was also an original part of the design of the building, acoustic perfection. That remains today as well and it's really exciting for something that's 130 years old to be able to retain it," said Freund.This award joins a list of honors that the building and theatre have achieved. Bravo.