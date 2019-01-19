ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Chicago Sinfonietta to perform annual MLK tribute concert

EMBED </>More Videos

The Chicago Sinfonietta is celebrating the birth and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

The Chicago Sinfonietta is celebrating the birth and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. The orchestra joined ABC7 for a preview.

Event Information:
Chicago Sinfonietta MLK Tribute Concert
When: Sunday, Jan. 20 & Monday, Jan. 21
Hours: Sunday at 3:00 p.m., Monday at 7:30 p.m.
Locations: Sunday at Wentz Concert Hall at North Central College, 171 E. Chicago Ave., Naperville, Monday at Symphony Center, 220 S. Michigan Ave. in Chicago
Ticket Prices: $10-$62

For more information, visit their website.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentlive musicmlkmlk daymartin luther king jrChicagoNaperville
(Copyright ©2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
The Chicago International Puppet Theater Festival: Jan. 17-27
Reports: R Kelly dropped from Sony after outcry over allegations
Oscars nominations 2019: What to know
Roz Varon's Weekender Report
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
LIVE RADAR Winter Storm Warning in effect: Flights cancelled and road travel dangerous as snowstorm hits Chicago area
Jason Van Dyke sentenced to 81 months in prison
3 killed, 8 others wounded in Chicago shootings since MLK weekend began
Van Dyke sentencing: How does a former cop survive in prison?
Woman Shot and Killed in Little Village
Chicago AccuWeather: Winter Storm Warning in effect until 12 p.m. Saturday
Mueller disputes BuzzFeed report that Trump directed lawyer to lie
Reports: R Kelly dropped from Sony after outcry over allegations
Show More
Midlothian police release name of officer who shot Jemel Roberson
Hundreds mourn Illinois state trooper fatally struck in Northbrook
My Block, My Hood, My City to offer volunteer snow removal
The Chicago International Puppet Theater Festival: Jan. 17-27
More News