The Chicago Sinfonietta is celebrating the birth and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. The orchestra joined ABC7 for a preview.
Event Information:
Chicago Sinfonietta MLK Tribute Concert
When: Sunday, Jan. 20 & Monday, Jan. 21
Hours: Sunday at 3:00 p.m., Monday at 7:30 p.m.
Locations: Sunday at Wentz Concert Hall at North Central College, 171 E. Chicago Ave., Naperville, Monday at Symphony Center, 220 S. Michigan Ave. in Chicago
Ticket Prices: $10-$62
For more information, visit their website.
Chicago Sinfonietta to perform annual MLK tribute concert
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
LIVE RADAR Winter Storm Warning in effect: Flights cancelled and road travel dangerous as snowstorm hits Chicago area