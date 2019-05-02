'Jeopardy!' champ James Holzhauer faces competition from Chicagoan

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicagoan Jessica Effron Sauer took on Naperville native James Holzhauer on "Jeopardy!" Thursday."This has been the best experience. I wouldn't change it for world!" Efron Sauer said. "Next to my wedding, it has been the greatest experience of my life. It's something that I've dreamed of since college. I started watching when I was at the University of Michigan with my sorority sisters."Of Holzhauer, Sauer Efron said: "He's very fast on the buzzer. If you see me, I keep trying to buzz in because I know answers to clues, but he is quick. He is very quick."On the show, she talked about her godfather, Revie Sorey, the University of Illinois football captain who went on to block for Chicago Bear Walter Payton."It was one more thing I can do for him. It was a tiny thing, but I hope it fills his heart with pride and joy," she said.Jessica's dad was Revie Sorey's agent and attorney. But, if you look at old photos and even today, he's family. And in the end, that's what this Jeopardy journey shows you: a contestant, a family, and another special moment."We do genuinely love, care and like each other. We are a family. Even though it may be unconventional, we truly are a family," Sauer Efron said.SPOILER ALERT AHEAD ...On Thursday's show, Holzhauer won again. His 20-day grand total is now $1,608,627.