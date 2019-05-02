jeopardy

'Jeopardy!' champ James Holzhauer faces competition from Chicagoan

EMBED <>More Videos

Chicagoan Jessica Effron Sauer took on Naperville native James Holzhauer on "Jeopardy!" Thursday.

By
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicagoan Jessica Effron Sauer took on Naperville native James Holzhauer on "Jeopardy!" Thursday.

"This has been the best experience. I wouldn't change it for world!" Efron Sauer said. "Next to my wedding, it has been the greatest experience of my life. It's something that I've dreamed of since college. I started watching when I was at the University of Michigan with my sorority sisters."

Of Holzhauer, Sauer Efron said: "He's very fast on the buzzer. If you see me, I keep trying to buzz in because I know answers to clues, but he is quick. He is very quick."

On the show, she talked about her godfather, Revie Sorey, the University of Illinois football captain who went on to block for Chicago Bear Walter Payton.

"It was one more thing I can do for him. It was a tiny thing, but I hope it fills his heart with pride and joy," she said.

Jessica's dad was Revie Sorey's agent and attorney. But, if you look at old photos and even today, he's family. And in the end, that's what this Jeopardy journey shows you: a contestant, a family, and another special moment.

"We do genuinely love, care and like each other. We are a family. Even though it may be unconventional, we truly are a family," Sauer Efron said.

SPOILER ALERT AHEAD ...

On Thursday's show, Holzhauer won again. His 20-day grand total is now $1,608,627.

Watch "Jeopardy!" at 3:30 p.m. weekdays on ABC7.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentnapervillechicagogold coasttelevisionu.s. & worldjeopardy
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Jeopardy champion on superstitions, how he makes those wagers
JEOPARDY
James Holzhauer stats vs. all-time 'Jeopardy!' greats
'Jeopardy!' host Alex Trebek gets candid about cancer
'Jeopardy!' champ wins by $18 in close call
'Jeopardy!' champ James Holzhauer reflects on Ken Jennings comparison
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
AJ Freund: Read missing person report on Crystal Lake boy
Doctor operated on wrong eye, tried to fix mistake in recovery room, lawsuit says
Pregnant teen missing since last week
Chewbacca actor Peter Mayhew dead at 74: Family
Mayor Emanuel reflects on his legacy and his lowest point in office
CPD fallen officers honored in statewide memorial service
More rain falls Thursday as flooding concerns grow in suburbs
Show More
See the most endangered historic places in Illinois for 2019
IB Metra Heritage Corridor line delayed after body found on tracks
Wild shrimp test positive for cocaine, pesticides: Study
5 in custody after car break-ins reported at Loop garage
Neck cracking caused 28-year-old man to suffer a stroke, doctor says
More TOP STORIES News