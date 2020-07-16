family

Chris Evans gifts 'Captain America' shield to boy who saved sister from dog attack

The "Avenger" is one of many celebrities coming together to praise this real-life hero.
By Andrea Lans
Bridger Walker is being hailed a hero after jumping into action when a dog charged toward his four-year-old sister. Nicole Walker, Bridger's aunt, posted about the incident on Instagram, stating that the dog latched onto Walker's cheek while he was shielding his sister.

Nicole reported that her six-year-old nephew was resting at home after receiving 90 stitches and called on his favorite superheroes to send well wishes.

"We love our brave boy and want all the other superheroes to know about this latest hero who joined their ranks," Nicole wrote.



The post soon went viral, garnering attention from celebrities around the world, including that of "Captain America."

Nicole posted a side-by-side video of Chris Evans' sweet message and Bridger, dressed head-to-toe in a "Captain America" costume, watching the video.

"Pal, you're a hero," Evans said. "What you did was so brave, so selfless. Your sister is so lucky to have you as a big brother. Your parents must be so proud of you."

The "Avengers" actor vowed to send the boy an authentic "Captain America" shield to honor his bravery.

"Keep being the man you are, we need people like you. Hang in there, I know recovery might be tough, but based on what I've seen, I don't think there's much that can slow you down." Evans added.

Actress Anne Hathaway helped spread the word about Bridger's story and said, "I'm not an Avenger, but I know a superhero when I see one. I can only hope I'm half as brave in my life as you are in yours, Bridger. Wishing you an easeful recovery, and many cool looking rocks."



While many have inquired about a GoFundMe to support Bridger's recovery, the family has asked people to redirect their financial efforts to Bridger's favorite organizations: Mission 22, Operation Underground Railroad and The Wounded Warrior Project. However, Bridger, a geology-fanatic, will gladly except pictures or gifts of "cool rocks," according to his aunt.

When asked why he leapt in harm's way, Bridger told his family, "If someone was going to die, I thought it should be me."

Bridger's family reported that they also received messages from Hugh Jackman, Robbie Amell, Tom Holland, Hugh Jackman, Zachary Levi, the Russo brothers, Mark Ruffalo and countless other people who were inspired by the boy's story.
