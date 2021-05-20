movie news

Everything to know about new 'Cruella' film: Release date, cast and more

Emma Stone stars in "Cruella," which tells the untold origin story of Disney's most infamous villain
EMBED <>More Videos

Watch the trailer for Disney's 'Cruella'

Emma Stone stars in "Cruella," which reveals the untold origin story of Disney's most infamous villain. Here's a look at everything to know about the film.

'Cruella' cast, synopsis



In addition to Stone as the film's title character, the cast also includes Emma Thompson, Joel Fry, Paul Walter Hauser, Emily Beecham, Kirby Howell-Baptiste and Mark Strong.

The crew includes director Craig Gillespie; producers Andrew Gunn, Marc Platt and Kristin Burr; and costume designer Jenny Beavan.

Here's Disney's official synopsis for the film:

"Cruella," which is set in 1970s London amidst the punk rock revolution, follows a young grifter named Estella, a clever and creative girl determined to make a name for herself with her designs. She befriends a pair of young thieves who appreciate her appetite for mischief, and together they are able to build a life for themselves on the London streets. One day, Estella's flair for fashion catches the eye of the Baroness von Hellman, a fashion legend who is devastatingly chic and terrifyingly haute, played by two-time Oscar winner Emma Thompson ("Howards End," "Sense & Sensibility"). But their relationship sets in motion a course of events and revelations that will cause Estella to embrace her wicked side and become the raucous, fashionable and revenge-bent Cruella.

'Cruella' release date



The film will be released in the United States on May 28, hitting theaters and Disney+ with Premier Access at the same time. On Disney+, the film will require an active subscription to the streaming service as well as a one-time additional fee.

'Cruella' soundtrack, Florence + The Machine song



The "Cruella" soundtrack will be released on May 21. It will include "Call me Cruella," an all-new original song performed by Florence + The Machine, that will also be featured in the film.

"Some of the first songs I ever learned how to sing were Disney songs, and the villains often got the best numbers," Florence Welch said of the song in a news release, "so to help create and perform a song for 'Cruella' is the fulfillment of a long-held childhood dream."



See Disney's "Cruella" in theaters or order it on Disney+ with Premier Access May 28. Learn more at disneyplus.com/Cruella

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of this ABC station.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentmoviesmovie newsdisneydisney+ streaming serviceotrc
Copyright © 2021 OnTheRedCarpet.com. All Rights Reserved.
MOVIE NEWS
'Dear Evan Hansen' movie trailer released
Disney-White House panel on AAPI representation in media
'Jungle Cruise' will be released in theaters, on Disney+ with Premier Access
NBC won't air Golden Globes next year over diversity concerns
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Mayor Lightfoot only granting interviews to reporters of color
Man sentenced 12 years in murder of CPD officer's son
Lake Co. kidnapping victim found tied to heavy equipment: sheriff
CFD paramedic candidate comes to aid of 2 officers on 1st day
'I'm scared': Black man punched, dragged in deadly arrest, video shows
Years after alleged rape on campus, FB confession leads to push for justice
Teen, bystander killed in South Shore shootout: CPD
Show More
The Obama portraits are coming to Art Institute of Chicago
Chicago FOP board issues no-confidence vote in Lightfoot, CPD top brass
Lightfoot faces COVID, shootings, CTU, FOP halfway through term
2 arrested after crashing into Ukrainian Village restaurant
Good Samaritans stop Evanston sex assault near NU campus
More TOP STORIES News