'Folded Map' project puts Chicago's inequalities on display

Chicago is a tale of two cities - the North Side and downtown thrive while other areas are left behind.
A project called "Folded Map" explores these inequalities and segregation through photography.
Creator Tonika Johnson joined us in the studio to discuss her work.
The "Folded Map" exhibit is on display until October 20 at Loyola University Museum of Art from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesdays and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesdays.
The exhibit is free and open to the public.
For more information, visit Johnson's website at tonikajphotography.com or the project's Kickstarter page.
Related Topics:
entertainmentartphotographyphoto stories
entertainmentartphotographyphoto stories