marvel comics

Gemma Chan talks about role as Captain Marvel's Doctor Minerva

EMBED <>More Videos

Gemma Chan talks about role as Captain Marvel's Doctor Minerva.

CHICAGO -- "Captain Marvel" blasted off making nearly $21-million at the box office Thursday night, on the way to a blockbuster weekend.

ABC 7 Chicago's Janet Davies talks to actress Gemma Chan about her warrior role in the Marvel Universe as Doctor Minerva, a Kree sniper.

JANET: Tell us the relationship you have with Captain Marvel, with Brie, are you a friend or a foe?

GEMMA: They're on the same team, they're both on Star Force, is a group of elite Kree Warriors, so they are team mates and there is something of a competitiveness between them. A bit if a rivalry. They're both quite strong personalities and they're both good at what they do. So yeah, it evolves, their relationship.

JANET: Did they tell you from the start you were going to have to train for this, you were going to have to do work outs- seems like everybody had to work out no matter what their role.

GEMMA: Yeah I did strength training, kick boxing, boxing, I had to go to sniper school to learn. I did, so I could vaguely look like I knew what I was doing with those weapons.

JANET: What has it been like for you, within a year, to be in two very groundbreaking movies?

GEMMA: It feels amazing, I feel very lucky and very proud to be in both of those films. It's very special when you're in a project that people not only enjoy and is entertaining, but if it can also move the conversation along in some way or start a conversation, that's really special.

"Captain Marvel" is from Disney, the parent company of ABC 7.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmententertainmentmoviemarvel comicsmovie premiere
MARVEL COMICS
'Captain Marvel' female friendship true to life
GIRL POWER: Marvel Studio's first female lead superhero, Captain Marvel, hits theaters Thursday
'Captain Marvel' Hollywood premiere shows off 1st female superhero in MCU
Samuel L. Jackson teams up with Brie Larson in 'Captain Marvel'
TOP STORIES
Jussie Smollett indicted on 16 felony counts by grand jury
Security guard killed in shooting outside River North nightclub ID'd
R. Kelly could be released from jail Friday, publicist says
Argosy University expected to close Friday
Chicago AccuWeather: Partly cloudy Friday
Community mourns deputy fatally shot at Rockford hotel; Suspect remains hospitalized
VIDEO: ABC 7 Chicago dancing through the years
Show More
Willie Wilson to endorse Lori Lightfoot in Chicago mayoral election
Indian lawmakers fight with shoes and slaps at meeting
Waitress helps police make child abuse arrests
Miles of debris recovered from scene of cargo jet crash
Longhorn has sad reaction after yoga ball pops
More TOP STORIES News