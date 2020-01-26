kobe bryant

Grammys pre-ceremony opens with moment of silence for Kobe Bryant

LOS ANGELES -- The Grammy Awards pre-telecast ceremony opened with a moment of silence for Kobe Bryant.

Interim Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason Jr. opened the ceremony where dozens of Grammys are handed out before the main show, telling attendees, "As most of you may know, we lost Kobe Bryant in a tragic helicopter accident today."

"Since we are in his house, I would ask you to join me in a moment of silence," Mason said.

Artists arriving at the show reacted to Bryant's death and his influence.

Blues artist and Grammys nominee Keb' Mo' called Bryant's death "a huge loss."

"He's just a huge role model," Keb' Mo' said.

British artist Labrinth said: "It was insane news to hear this morning. He's been part of my life for a very long time. ... I couldn't believe it."

Sibley Scoles arrived on the red carpet with the numbers 24 and 8 on her arm in Bryant's honor.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentaward showsstaples centerkobe bryantmusic newsgrammy award
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
KOBE BRYANT
Looking back at Kobe Bryant's Oscar win for 'Dear Basketball'
Kobe Bryant, daughter die in helicopter crash | LIVE REPORT
Kobe Bryant death: World reflects on basketball legend's life
Kobe Bryant talks about daughter Gianna in 2018 'Kimmel' interview
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Kobe Bryant, daughter die in helicopter crash | LIVE REPORT
5th case of new coronavirus confirmed in US
Boy, 2, dies after being rescued from Burnside fire; elderly man still critical
Kobe Bryant death: World reflects on basketball legend's life
2 dead, 2 hurt in shooting at Lisle cigar lounge
Shadow hangs over 2020 Grammys after ousted CEO calls show rigged
How to spot 2020 US census scams: BBB
Show More
Bears to hike season ticket prices in 2020
Doctors remove tapeworm from Austin man's brain
Tax Season 2020: IRS to start accepting returns Monday
5 dead in apparent murder-suicide at NC home; investigation underway
Driver arrested after 2 cops hurt in Garfield Park crash: police
More TOP STORIES News