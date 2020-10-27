Arts & Entertainment

Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton announce engagement, show off ring on Instagram

By Marianne Garvey, CNN

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton perform onstage during the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

Blake Shelton popped the question to girlfriend Gwen Stefani and she said yes.

The couple took to Instagram on Tuesday with a picture of Stefani sporting a new ring with the caption "@blakeshelton yes please!" Shelton shared the same post and captioned it, "Hey @gwenstefani thanks for saving my 2020... And the rest of my life. I love you. I heard a YES!"




The two coaches on "The Voice" met on the set of the singing show in 2015, and their friendship soon turned into a partnership.

The singers have collaborated together throughout their relationship. Shelton's track "Turnin' Me On" is about Stefani, and Stefani's 2016 song, "Make Me Love You" is about Shelton. They have performed together multiple times and have duets "Go Ahead and Break My Heart," off of Shelton's 2016 album, "If I'm Honest" and "You Make It Feel Like Christmas" together.

Last week, the couple won a CMT Music Award for their "Nobody But You" collaboration.

Stefani shares three children, Kingston, Zuma and Apollo with her ex-husband Gavin Rossdale. Shelton and his ex-wife Miranda Lambert finalized their divorce in 2015.

The-CNN-Wire ™ & © 2020 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentengagementcelebrityblake sheltonmusic newsotrccelebrity engagements
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Chicago COVID-19 mitigation restrictions take effect Friday
Fla. added to Chicago COVID-19 travel quarantine order
Woman stabs employee 27 times after being told to wear mask in store: CPD
Woman shot by Waukegan police speaks out
NXIVM leader gets 120 years in 'branded women' sex cult trial
A virtual exhibit shows painful experience of mothers losing children to gun violence
Lovers rob 6 Chicago area banks, lead cops on 100-mile chase into Ind.: FBI
Show More
Wisconsin breaks single-day records 5,262 cases, 64 deaths Tuesday
Unrest erupts after Philadelphia police shoot and kill Black man
The Women Who Run: Hear from 8 women of color running for Congress
Driver missing after car crashes into Tinley Park home, sparking fire
Hospitals buckling again as COVID-19 cases surge across the country
More TOP STORIES News