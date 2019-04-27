Arts & Entertainment

Hamilton: The Exhibition opens on Northerly Island this weekend

By and Rosalyn Varon
CHICAGO (WLS) -- The highly-anticipated Hamilton: The Exhibition opened Saturday at Northerly Island.

Hamilton creator and star Lin-Manuel Miranda treated fans to Stan's Donuts as they waited in line to see the exhibit.

EMBED More News Videos

Lin-Manuel Miranda treats fans to Stan's Donuts as they wait in line to visit "Hamilton: The Exhibit" at Northerly Island.



The 360-degree immersive exhibition chronicles the history of one of America's Founding Fathers, Alexander Hamilton. The exhibition is on display in a free-standing, all weather structure the size of a football field for a limited time in Chicago before touring other cities.

WATCH: Janet Davies speaks with Lin-Manuel Miranda about Hamilton exhibit
EMBED More News Videos

Lin Manuel-Miranda spoke with ABC7's Janet Davies about 'Hamilton: The Exhibition' opening on Northerly Island.





The exhibition features an audio tour narrated by Miranda along with other members of the cast from the original Broadway production of "Hamilton."

EMBED More News Videos

Roz Varon takes a look at what's going on in the city and suburbs this weekend.


EMBED More News Videos

The highly-anticipated Hamilton exhibit opens in Chicago Saturday.



"With a dynamic and interactive mix of lighting, sound, multimedia, music and historical artifacts, you will experience how it felt to write the way Hamilton wrote, fight the way Hamilton fought, and live the way Hamilton lived," the exhibition says on its website.

The exhibit is a collaboration between "Hamilton" creator Lin-Manuel Miranda, creative director David Korins, who designed the set for "Hamilton," Yale University professor Joanne Freeman, director Thomas Kail and producer Jeffrey Seller. Harvard University professor Annette Gordon-Reed is also contributing to the exhibit.

The exhibition runs in Chicago through September, 2019. Tickets start at $39.40.



For more information, visit hamiltonexhibition.com.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentchicagosouth loopmuseumsmuseum exhibithistoryhamiltonlin manuel miranda
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man grazed by bullet in Hyde Park robbery
Boy on skateboard killed in Arlington Heights
Chicago AccuWeather: Hot, breezy Sunday
Chicago commemorates 100th anniversary of Red Summer race riots
5-year-old saved 13 from Chicago house fire, residents say
Lamborghini collides with CPD vehicle on Near North Side
Pilsen sees large crowds as Fiesta del Sol fun continues
Show More
Fire displaces 7 people in Auburn-Gresham
Family, supporters cheer as father leaves custody after twins' hot car death
Body of swimmer recovered near Indiana Dunes beach
Police identify teen shot to death on Aurora porch
A taste of nostalgia with these classic desserts
More TOP STORIES News