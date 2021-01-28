Arts & Culture

Immersive Van Gogh set to open in Chicago, extends exhibition into September to accomodate high demand

By Zach Ben-Amots
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago will be the first American stop for the highly acclaimed Immersive Van Gogh art installation, which has already had successful, sold-out runs in Paris and Toronto during the COVID-10 pandemic.

"When we first turned it on and we all just kind of sat back. The next thing you know, we hadn't said a thing," said Branden Charlton, Production Manager for Immersive Van Gogh. "We watched the whole 30 minutes, and we just kinda turned to each other like, 'Wow.'"

The exhibit is opening on February 11. It's a massive audio-video installation project, incorporating 74 projectors, 24 computers, and 155 million pixels.

The historic Germania Club Building will host the exhibit as it launches into a new era for the space focused on of art exhibition. Zachary Cupkovic, who works for the building ownership group, R2 Properties, went to high school right down the street from the Germania building, which has been around since the 1800s.

"This building really lends itself to being almost a gallery or a museum," said Cupkovic.

The show was initially intended to run from February until April. But tickets have already sold out, weeks before the opening, so the organizers extended the exhibit until Labor Day. New tickets go on sale this Saturday on their website.

Co-producer Irina Shabshis said that she understands the excitement to experience a new cultural phenomenon.

"I think it's so important for people to finally get out of their apartments. To feel the excitement, joy in life. That's what our exhibit is planning to bring," Shabshis said.

