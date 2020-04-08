Coronavirus

Level Up! Philadelphia nurses' Swab Squad dance gets Ciara's attention

PHILADELPHIA -- The medical staff at Jefferson University Hospital in Philadelphia found a fun and creative way to take a break while boosting morale and building teamwork.

They created the "Swab Squad."

The nurses of the Float and Per Diem Pool posted several dance videos, their latest a performance of Ciara's "Level Up" song.

They wrote: "It's Tik-Tok Sunday everyone! The ORIGINAL Swab Squad, #levelingup entering into this new week. Friendly disclaimer- we waste no PPE. We take our jobs, our patients, and the resources we use seriously. However, we also take our team morale and mental health just as serious. This is a fun way we can build up our teamwork during #covid times. #together #wegotthis."

RELATED: How is coronavirus spread? Symptoms, prevention, and how to prepare for a COVID-19 outbreak

That captured the attention of Ciara herself. The singer was impressed with their moves and shared the video on Instagram.



Ciara added she was grateful for their sacrifice.

She wrote: "Seeing the Doctors and Nurses of @Tjuh_pool do the #LevelUp Dance brings me so much joy. Grateful for each and every one of you! You all are on a whole nother level for how you're working so hard and sacrificing so much to take care of everyone! LevelUp Champs. #WereInThisTogether."

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentphiladelphiaentertainmentdancingjefferson university hospitalcoronavirusnursesgood news
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Coronavirus Latest: What we know about COVID-19
COVID-19: 84 residents evacuated from Calif. nursing home
UK's Johnson in ICU with coronavirus, condition improving
White Castle to give free meals to healthcare workers during pandemic
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Chicago firefighter dies of 'complications of COVID-19'
Illinois sees largest single-day jump in COVID-19 deaths
21 shot, 7 fatally Tuesday in Chicago
Free educational resources for kids stuck at home
Mayor Lightfoot to announce new coronavirus prevention measures Wednesday
Bernie Sanders suspends presidential campaign
Man killed by train in Loop after being pushed on tracks ID'd
Show More
'GMA,' Feeding America to hold Day of Hope about food insecurity
CA woman shares experience battling coronavirus through journaling
Preckwinkle self-isolating after security detail member tests positive for COVID-19
What to know about Illinois' 13,549 COVID-19 cases
CPD conducts check points as warm weather complicates Chicago social distancing
More TOP STORIES News