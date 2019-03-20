Arts & Entertainment

Lollapalooza 2019 partial lineup announced, 4-day tickets on sale Tuesday

Four-day tickets for Lollapalooza go on sale Tuesday morning.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Lollapalooza announced part of the lineup for their 2019 festival Tuesday, the same day four-day tickets went on sale.

Teaming up with PAWS Chicago, the festival announced the artists in a 14-minute video featuring cute dogs.

The acts announced were: Lil Wayne, Janelle Monae, Tame Impala, Tenacious D, Slash of Guns N' Roses, Calpurnia, Gunna, Yaeji, Lil Baby, ROSALIA, Lil Skies and Madeon.

The rest of the lineup, festival schedule and which acts are headliners have not been announced.



Four-day tickets went on sale starting at 10 a.m. Four-day passes can be purchased on the Lollapalooza website.

The 4-day general admission ticket costs $340, with the general admission plus tickets costing $650, VIP tickets $2,200 and Platinum tickets at $4,200.

Lollapalooza features more than 170 performances over course of the four day festival, Lollapalooza says.

The music festival is August 1-4 in Grant Park. Four-day passes sold out in eight days last year.
