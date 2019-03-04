Arts & Entertainment

'Joyful and vibrant soul': 'Riverdale,' '90210' co-stars and more remember Luke Perry

Luke Perry, who shot to fame for his role as Dylan McKay on the hit TV show "90210," died days after suffering a massive stroke.

LOS ANGELES -- After learning the news of the death of actor Luke Perry, known for his roles on Beverly Hills, 90210 and Riverdale, co-stars and other celebrities took to social media to share their grief.

Perry died just days after suffering a massive stroke at age 52, his publicist announced on Monday.

Co-star Ian Ziering, who played Steve Sanders on Beverly Hills, 90210, wrote on Instagram, "Dearest Luke, I will forever bask in the loving memories we've shared over the last thirty years. May your journey forward be enriched by the magnificent souls who have passed before you, just like you have done here for those you leave behind. God please give him a seat close to to you, he deserves it."


Riverdale co-star Molly Ringwald wrote, "My heart is broken."


The writers on his current show, Riverdale, shared this message.


They said in their Twitter bio that the show's third season, which is currently airing, would be dedicated to Perry.

Others in the industry also reflected on Perry's legacy and sent thoughts to his friends and family.






