Navy Pier welcoming back visitors as Open Chicago plan loosens restrictions for restaurants, theaters, festivals, more

WATCH: Mayor Lightfoot announces loosening Chicago COVID restrictions

Mayor Lightfoot announced loosening some Chicago COVID restrictions Thursday.

Under the new regulations:

Restaurants and bars: Indoor capacity can increase to the lesser of 50% or 100 people.

Spectator events, theater, and performing arts: Large indoor venues, including the United Center, can now operate at 25% capacity.

Meetings, conferences, and conventions: Large indoor venues can now operate at the lesser of 25% or 250 people.

Places of worship: Large indoor venues can now operate at 25% capacity.

Festivals and general admission outdoor spectator events: Operate at 15 people per 1,000 square feet.

Flea and farmers markets: Operate at 25% capacity or 15 people per 1,000 square feet.

To encourage people to get vaccinated, Chicago is considering a vaccine passport that could be announced next month.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- As Chicago takes another step toward normalcy with new reopening plans, Navy Pier welcomes back visitors to some of its outdoor spaces and attractions Friday as part of its phased reopening.Navy Pier will hold a fireworks show dedicated to healthcare and frontline workers this Saturday nightMayor Lori Lightfoot announced Thursday indoor capacity at restaurants and bars can immediately increase to 50-percent or 100 people per space...Capacity for other venues including convention spaces, places of worship and farmer's markets will be 25 percent.At Bulls and Blackhawks games, fans are now allowed with 25-percent capacity or about four-thousand fans, as long as the number of cases stay low."This is happening, make no mistake, because people are getting vaccinated," said Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady.And along with Navy Pier reopening, festivals are back, starting with the Windy City Smokeout on July 8Navy Pier will hold a fireworks show dedicated to healthcare and frontline workers this Saturday nightNavy Pier has been temporarily closed to the public since Labor Day.The areas that will be open to the public are Navy Pier parking garages, Polk Bros Park, Peoples Energy Welcome Pavilion, North and South Docks, Pier Park (including select rides and attractions), East End Plaza, tour boats and cruises, the new Sable hotel, and select restaurants at limited capacity.Restaurants open during the initial reopening phase include Billy Goat Tavern, Giordano's, Harry Caray's Tavern, Margaritaville, Odyssey, Offshore Rooftop and Bar, Shoreline Sightseeing, Seadog and more.The hours of operation will be from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. from Sunday to Thursday and 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.To celebrate the reopening, Navy Pier will be hosting a 10-minute fireworks show every Saturday in May at 9 p.m. until Memorial Day Weekend.The relaunch of the ninth season of Night Out in the Parks this summer will feature more than 100 of Chicago's talented artists and organizations performing in over 350 outdoor cultural arts events. This year's experience will reconnect diverse audiences across all of Chicago's 77 community areas with the arts and cultural landscape of the city.Movie screenings in 100 parks will kick off on July 6 at Oakdale Park in the Washington Heights community.For additional information about Night Out in the Parks, visitBuckingham Fountain will also soon be switched back on. Visitfor more information., and ribbon will be open daily, starting April 30.Drive-in events at Soldier Field will also continue, in addition to other typical annual fundraisers.The Shared Streets program, which closes local streets to through traffic, will be returning this year to provide people with more comfortable space to walk, bike and roll. The 2021 program will launch this Spring on Leland in the Lincoln Square neighborhood and will be expanded to other streets where there is community support.Windy City Smokeout will be the first street festival to return to the city's roster of summer events. The annual festival, which features dozens of local and national BBQ pitmasters and restaurants is expected to host up to 12,500 people per day. The outdoor fest will take place in the parking lot of the iconic United Center, with an impressive musical lineup featuring country superstars and up-and-coming talent.All vendors, performers, ticketholders and staff will be required to be fully vaccinated. For non-vaccinated attendees, proof of a negative COVID PCR test will be required within 72 hours of entry to the event.City officials reminded residents that 6-foot social distancing requirements and mandatory face coverings still remain in effect in Chicago.If reopening metrics remain stable or continue to decrease for the next two weeks and Chicago reaches the criteria set by the state, the city will join the state in moving to the Bridge Phase.Suburban Cook County also announced some restrictions easing Thursday.Navy Pier has been closed since Labor Day.Full reopening guidelines can be found at