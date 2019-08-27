Arts & Entertainment

News for You: Tuesday trending topics

By Dresa Cockrell
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Watch ABC7's Tanja Babich run down the top stories for your morning.

Opioid lawsuit against Johnson & Johnson

On Monday an Oklahoma judge found Johnson & Johnson and its subsidiaries helped fuel the state's opioid crisis and ordered the consumer products giant to pay $572 million to clean up the problem.

The landmark decision is the first state opioid case to make it to trial and could help shape negotiations over roughly 1,500 similar lawsuits against drugmakers.

McHenry VFW Queen of Hearts raffle

In state news, The McHenry VFW Queen of Hearts raffle will pick a winner Tuesday night.

In the game, playing cards are placed in individually numbered envelopes and put on a board. Participants then buy raffle tickets for a chance to guess which envelope holds the queen of hearts.

Tuesday's winner will receive a $2.7 million prize.

MTV Video Music Awards Highlights

The 2019 VMAs took place Monday night in New Jersey with Missy Elliott taking home the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award for her 20-year groundbreaking career in music.

Taylor Swift also took center stage as she opened the show with her gay pride anthem, "You Need to Calm Down". Swift also nabbed the Video of Year award for the song.

For more Trending Topics content follow ABC7 Chicago on social media.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentchicagomchenry countysocietyarts & cultureevents
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man critically injured in Edgewater attempted robbery
Police investigating possible serial rapist on South Side, 4 women attacked
Woman who played dead while family was killed to take stand
Boy, 14, seen running from burning vehicle with hair on fire in Bronzeville
Tropical Storm Dorian expected to hit Florida
Kim Foxx announces Code for America partnership to expunge marijuana convictions
Company creates breath detector for pot, alcohol
Show More
Businessman stirs condo controversy in Lakeview by buying 17 units
Video shows police open fire as dogs attack man
Dozens of accusers to speak at hearing after Epstein's death
Lori Loughlin, husband due in court for college admissions scandal
Meek Mill pleads guilty to misdemeanor, ending his criminal case
More TOP STORIES News