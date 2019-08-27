News for You: Tuesday trending topics

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Watch ABC7's Tanja Babich run down the top stories for your morning.On Monday an Oklahoma judge found Johnson & Johnson and its subsidiaries helped fuel the state's opioid crisis and ordered the consumer products giant to pay $572 million to clean up the problem.The landmark decision is the first state opioid case to make it to trial and could help shape negotiations over roughly 1,500 similar lawsuits against drugmakers.In state news, The McHenry VFW Queen of Hearts raffle will pick a winner Tuesday night.In the game, playing cards are placed in individually numbered envelopes and put on a board. Participants then buy raffle tickets for a chance to guess which envelope holds the queen of hearts.Tuesday's winner will receive a $2.7 million prize.The 2019 VMAs took place Monday night in New Jersey with Missy Elliott taking home the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award for her 20-year groundbreaking career in music.Taylor Swift also took center stage as she opened the show with her gay pride anthem, "You Need to Calm Down". Swift also nabbed the Video of Year award for the song.For more Trending Topics content follow ABC7 Chicago on social media.