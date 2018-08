An Olympia Fields woman will compete for fame this Sunday on "American Idol."Ayana Rose Lawson auditioned for Idol more than a year ago and now we finally get to see what happens.Lawson grew up in Harvey, went to Rich Central High School and currently attends Columbia College.She stopped by our State Street studio to talk with Diane Pathieu about her love of music and her Idol experience.Ayana Rose Lawson will be on "American Idol" this Sunday night at 7 p.m. on ABC 7.