These surely are some trying and unprecedented times.
With the NFL draft now being restricted, and the baseball season officially pushed back until at least May, we've decided to go deep into the ABC-7 video vault in an effort to bring a little levity to the situation by re-visiting our series of pieces from the late 90's, "Make Mark Do Your Job."
With schools closed as well, it seemed appropriate to kick it off with, "Make Me Be Your Teacher."
Video Vault: 'Make Mark Do Your Job' returns to bring some levity to these stressful days
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News