Arts & Entertainment

Video Vault: 'Make Mark Do Your Job' returns to bring some levity to these stressful days

By
These surely are some trying and unprecedented times.

With the NFL draft now being restricted, and the baseball season officially pushed back until at least May, we've decided to go deep into the ABC-7 video vault in an effort to bring a little levity to the situation by re-visiting our series of pieces from the late 90's, "Make Mark Do Your Job."

With schools closed as well, it seemed appropriate to kick it off with, "Make Me Be Your Teacher."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentteacherfun stuffjobs
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Pritzker bans gatherings of 50 or more as state preps for election
What to know about Illinois' 105 COVID-19 cases
Illinois bars, dine-in restaurants close Monday night to limit COVID-19 spread
Person shot on inbound Dan Ryan on South Side, ISP says
US tells older people to stay home, all ages to avoid crowds
Coronavirus school closings, event cancellations amid COVID-19 outbreak
Chicago area doctors, nurses concerned by COVID-19 response
Show More
Normal shopping habits encouraged during COVID-19 emergency
No visitors allowed: Hospitals cancel non-essential surgeries, prepare for COVID-19 patient influx
Chicago women on lockdown in Venice
All Illinois schools close Tuesday
Coronavirus in Wisconsin: What to know about 47 COVID-19 cases
More TOP STORIES News