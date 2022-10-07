8 rescued when 3 boats capsize in Lake Michigan, Evanston fire officials say

EVANSTON, Ill. (WLS) -- Eight people were rescued in Evanston after three boats capsized on Lake Michigan, fire officials said.

Evanston Fire Chief Paul Polep said everyone on all the boats are accounted for, and some people were able to get back to shore on their own. No injuries have been reported.

A spokesperson from Northwestern University said two of the boats that capsized were from the Northwestern Sailing Club. The spokesman confirmed that no boaters were injured.

What caused the boats to capsize and other further details were not immediately available. Lake Michigan waters were choppy Thursday afternoon as rain moved into the area.