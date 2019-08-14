Evanston man charged with sex assault; allegedly lured victim on dating app, posed as rideshare driver

Jason Taylor, 28, also tried making contact with several Northwestern University students in the area, police said, though those students declined to meet him. (Evanston police)

EVANSTON, Ill. (WLS) -- An Evanston man was charged Sunday for allegedly sexually assaulting a Chicago woman after luring her through a dating app and posing as a driver for a rideshare service.

Jason Taylor, 28, also tried making contact with several Northwestern University students in the area, police said, though those students declined to meet him.

The alleged incident for which Taylor is charged happened July 30 in the 400-block of Asbury Avenue. Authorities allege that Taylor first contacted the victim, a woman in her 20s, through a dating app and then posed as a driver for a rideshare service, allegedly assaulting her once she got into his car.

It's unclear whether Taylor attempted to lure the Northwestern students before or after July 30, when the alleged assault for which he was charged took place.

Northwestern University police also said Taylor may be connected to acts of sexual violence in other states. In a security alert, Northwestern police said Taylor was using a fake profile on Tinder, and it appears he may have tried to reach out to Loyola University students as well.

Police would not give further details about other sexual crimes Taylor may be linked to, but it does appear he specifically targeted college communities.

Taylor appeared in Skokie Bond Court on Monday. He was given and posted a $100,000 D bond, according to Evanston police.

Information on future court dates is pending.
