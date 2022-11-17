'Evening with Groucho': Frank Ferrante to perform comedy show in Chicago for 1 night only

Frank Ferrante, who wrote and performs in "An Evening with Groucho," is bringing his comedy show to Chicago's Cambria Hotel for one night only.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Groucho Marx is considered one of the greatest comedians of all time, and his story is about to be featured in Chicago for one night only.

Groucho is full of stories, laughs and one-liners. Frank Ferrante, the actor and comedian who is bringing this icon to life, joined ABC7 Eyewitness News to talk about the show.

"I think people want to laugh more than ever," Ferrante said. "I'll look in the audience and see a 94-year-old woman and a 7-year-old boy laughing at the same jokes. And that makes me very happy, I think what a great job I have."

"An Evening with Groucho" will take place on Tuesday, Nov. 22 at 7 p.m. at Cabaret Zazou inside the Cambria Hotel in the Loop.

For tickets and information, visit www.cabaretzazou.com or call 312.488.0900.