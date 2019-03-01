FAA investigating close call between planes at O'Hare

The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating after two airplanes came dangerously close to each other after takeoff at O'Hare International Airport Friday.The incident happened shortly after 12 p.m. The FAA said in a statement that one plane began turning left instead of flying straight ahead as it had been instructed.The FAA said air traffic controllers noticed the error and immediately instructed both pilots to avoid a potential collision. The incident involved an American Airlines jet and an Envoy jet operating for American Airlines.American Airlines responded in a statement, saying, "We are aware of the issue, and both American and Envoy will cooperate with the FAA's investigation."