Family of missing Rolling Meadows man offers $10K reward for information

EMBED </>More Videos

The family of a Rolling Meadows man who has been missing from Englewood since Saturday is offering a $10,000 reward for information.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
The family of a Rolling Meadows man who has been missing from Englewood since Saturday is offering a $10,000 reward for information.

Vasudeva Kethireddy, 76, was last seen in Chicago's West Englewood entering a bank. He had gone to the South Side neighborhood to collect rent from tenants there. He was last seen on surveillance footage from the Chase Bank at 69th and Ashland.

Police found his car in Englewood Tuesday.

Family members are concerned because he was carjacked in 2017 and ended up in a hospital.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
missing manrewardChicagoWest EnglewoodRolling Meadows
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Missing Rolling Meadows man last seen in West Englewood
Top Stories
NW Side Walmart closed after health inspection finds rodent problem
Joliet teacher charged in fatal beating of his wife
Emmett Till's memorial sign shot up again 35 days after being replaced
McDonald's flagship store reopens in River North
World's largest bounce house coming to Joliet
Wrigley Field illuminated night lights 30 years ago today
Prosecutor: Man at compound trained kids for school shooting
'DADDY, I'M SORRY': Twisted new alleged details in killing of 2 kids
Show More
2 robbed at gunpoint in Bucktown
Girl with special needs allegedly raped by school bus driver
Jelly Belly rolling Stink Bug, Dirty Dishwasher flavors out to stores
HS coach allegedly had sex with underage students during school day
More News