CHICAGO (WLS) -- Halloween costumes give us an excuse to dress up and be someone -or something else for a night! From superheroes, to zombies and everything in-between, kids got decked out in their favorite costumes despite the cold weather.One Chicago boy's costume is going viral. He went to daycare dressed as Mayor Lori Lightfoot.Four-year-old Idris' mom said she got the idea after joking that her son kind of looked like the mayor while putting a coat on him.Lightfoot responded to the costume saying he "nailed it".