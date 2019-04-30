chicago proud

The Chicago Benchmarking Collaborative works to improve lives for low-income families

EMBED <>More Videos

The Chicago Benchmarking Collaborative (CBC) is a partnership of seven well-established education and human services agencies that have committed to working together to implement d

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A handful of charities are working together to improve the lives of thousands of low-income children and families.

The Chicago Benchmarking Collaborative is celebrating 10 years and the group is making Chicago Proud.

Lori Ann Bass from Christopher House and Maricela Garcia from Gads Hill Center were in the ABC7 Studio to talk about the collaboration.

The Chicago Benchmarking Collaborative (CBC) is a partnership of seven well-established education and human services agencies that have committed to working together to implement data-informed program improvements.

Collaborating partners track a set of common outcomes in areas of early childhood, after school, youth and parent engagement to improve program effectiveness, create efficiencies and increase mission impact. By sharing program data for comparative insights and learning, each organization capitalizes on each other's best practices to tangibly improve outcomes for the 12,000 low-income children and families they collectively serve in some of Chicago's most high-need neighborhoods.

Among the partner organizations, 77 percent of the data-driven goals set in 2018 were met or exceeded.

The seven partner organizations currently within the CBC include the Christopher House, Chicago Commons Association, Chicago Youth Centers, Chinese American Service League, Erie Neighborhood House, Gads Hill Center, and Marillac St. Vincent Family Services.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
family & parentingchicagochildrenfamilychicago proud
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CHICAGO PROUD
Hundreds gather at Soldier Field for Walk MS Chicago
MS advocate shares her story to raise awareness
Chicago barber gives free haircuts on South Side
Piano virtuoso with autism honored in Mount Prospect
TOP STORIES
Homewood-Flossmoor HS students plan walkout after blackface photo, video
Charges filed in deadly Uber crash
Van used to smash into NW Side cell phone store
Chicago police outline plan to curb summer violence
15 horses, dog killed in Monee fire
'Affluenza' mom arrested again
'Preferably Caucasian' job posting goes viral
Show More
Wildfire burns forest that inspired Winnie-the-Pooh
Chicago AccuWeather: Rainy, still chilly Tuesday afternoon
Review board could vote on future of Westlake Hospital Tuesday
Two prison guards under investigation after 'feeling cute' social media post
Man found impaled on fence in Lakeview
More TOP STORIES News