Chicago fertility clinic is one of the first to test AI-enabled embryo storage

Dr. Angie Beltsos, CEO and Medical Director of Vios Fertility Institute Chicago, and Ann Watson, Chief Marketing Officer at TMRW, stopped by "Windy City LIVE" to share news about changes within the world of fertility.

TMRW's scientific team invented the world's first AI embryo and egg storage robot. Previously, doctors and lab scientists would manually care for life's most precious cells. Now, with an automated storage unit, potential parents need not to worry about the safety of their cells.

Vios Fertility Institute is one of the first in the world to test TMRW's tech-enabled, automated cyro-storage AI robot.

For more information, please visit ViosFertility.com.
