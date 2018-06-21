MORTON ARBORETUM

Giant trolls take over Morton Arboretum

Six troll sculptures have been scattered among the woods and meadows as part of a whimsical new exhibition at Morton Arboretum in west suburban Lisle. (WLS)

LISLE, Ill. (WLS) --
Six troll sculptures have been scattered among the woods and meadows as part of a whimsical new exhibition at Morton Arboretum in west suburban Lisle.

Artist Thomas Dambo was inspired to create "Troll Hunt" by Scandinavian folklore and his love of the wilderness. It took him and a crew seven weeks to construct the trolls on the arboretum's grounds. Around 360 wooden pallets and 84,000 screws were used to create the trolls.

One sculpture is 50-feet long and features an open mouth that children can climb in. Other statues tower over the landscape at 15- to 20-feet-tall and carry a spear or a rock. You can even see one of the giant trolls as you drive by the arboretum on Interstate 88.

You can pick up the "Troll Hunter's Handbook" to help you find a clue for each troll that leads to their secret hideout.

The price of the exhibit is included in the Morton Arboretum's admission. It will remain on display through the summer of 2019.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
