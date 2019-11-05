halloween

Parents trick kids again in 'Hey Jimmy Kimmel, I Told My Kids I Ate All Their Halloween Candy' 2019

For the ninth time, Jimmy Kimmel once again asked parents to trick their kids into thinking they ate all of the Halloween candy.

Kimmel joked that the disappointed kids from the first time 'Hey Jimmy Kimmel, I Told My Kids I Ate All Their Halloween Candy' prank have now blossomed into fully-grown, disappointed adults.



The reactions in the latest "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" video range from children being upset with their parents - "I'm going to call the police" - to others putting things in perspective - "I love you more than candy."

One boy even had advice for his hungry mother: "You got to eat some vegetables."

Watch the video below to see all of the kids' reactions. And for viewer discretion purposes, one particular child's reaction may or may not have included an expletive - though Kimmel claims the boy said "chocolate."

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
family & parentingfunny videoparentingchildrenhalloweenprankbuzzworthyyoutubetrendingjimmy kimmelwatercooleru.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HALLOWEEN
Girl shot trick-or-treating in Little Village improving, now in fair condition
VIDEO: Man creates elaborate Jesus costume for Halloween
Little Lightfoot look-alike honored by mayor at City Hall
NC boy killed at church Halloween event
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Victims of alleged racist incident at Naperville Buffalo Wild Wings to speak out
Woman, 26, fatally shot inside parked car on SW Side
American family ambushed on way to wedding in Mexico
Police chase car hauler on I-94 after leaving scene of Dolton crash: ISP
Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly sunny, chilly, breezy Tuesday
'Dancing with the Stars' sees another surprise elimination
Man stabbed to death over Popeyes chicken sandwich: Police
Show More
Fenwick HS in Oak Park fires head football coach
Puppy in cage found, rescued from Champaign lake
Univ. Wisconsin-Madison starts robot food delivery system
Many Illinois homes lack working smoke alarms, investigation finds
Girl shot trick-or-treating in Little Village improving, now in fair condition
More TOP STORIES News