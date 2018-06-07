Small volunteer makes a big impact

Ava Gresser, a 9-year-old from Chicago's South Side, spoke to Windy City Live about her volunteer work. Gresser started volunteering through the Honeycomb Project just before her 7th birthday. She's done it all, from helping shelter animals at the Anti-Cruelty Society to baking cookies for families at the Ronald McDonald house to building bookcases for a school.
For more information on how to get your family involved in volunteer work go to: http://thehoneycombproject.org/
