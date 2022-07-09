CHICAGO (WLS) -- Fan Expo Chicago continues this weekend with a supercharged experience for Comic Con fans.
Legendary celebrities, comic creators, voice actors and cosplayers to Rosemont's Donald E. Stephens Convention Center through July 10.
"We're celebrating 50 years of Chicago fan culture and community and are fired up to provide a new level of iconic experiences and spaces for fans from Chicago and beyond," said Andrew Moyes, vice president of FAN EXPO HQ. "After two years where fans had to mainly find each other and connect virtually, the FAN EXPO Chicago team and I are incredibly excited to provide the ultimate playground for tens of thousands of fans to celebrate all things fandom."
Tickets can be purchased here.
Fan Expo Chicago 2022 celebrates 50 years of comic con
Lord of the Rings star Dominic Monaghan attends convention
COMIC CON
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News