CPS school provides students with free prom dresses

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Paying for big life events, like prom, can be expensive. There's the dress or tuxedo, the tickets, the limo, the pictures... it can all add up. So sometimes, students who can't afford it, miss out."For some people you can't even go to prom because you can't afford a dress or your scouring thrift shops 'til the last minute looking for your perfect dress and you can't find it," Disney II Magnet School student Allyson Rodriguez said.Teachers and parents at Disney II Magnet School wanted the kids in their community to have the opportunity to go to prom. So they're gifting students with free formal attire."We're going to give you the Gatsby. We're going to give you the glamour, the stars, everything. We're going to pay for it for you," said Lalita Dobbins, Disney II Magnet School Special Education Class Assistant. "All donated by your community, your neighbors, everyone that loves you as a young person."The school is home to the Wish Upon A Start Boutique. It has hundreds of donated formal dresses and suits that students can have for free.The boutique also has shoes, jewelry and make-up to help students get ready for their special night.Wish Upon A Star will be open every day after school until 4:15 p.m. Teachers and parents will also be at the store, helping students complete their final looks.If you're interested in donating any items you can email ledobbins@cps.edu.