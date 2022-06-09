Toddler, 3, killed after struck by semi-truck on North Side while in bike child carrier: officials

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 3-year-old has died after being struck by a semi-truck on the North Side Thursday morning, according to fire officials.It happened around 8:15 a.m. in the 1100-block of West Leland Avenue in Uptown Thursday, officials said.The toddler was in a child carrier attached to the back of her mother's bike traveling in the same direction as the semi-truck when the bicyclist lost control and collided with the truck's cab.The collision cause the bike to fall to the ground and the young girl was struck by the truck, officials said.The girl was taken to Lurie Children's Hospital where she has died, officials said.The Major Accident Investigation Unit is at the scene. No further details have been released at this time.