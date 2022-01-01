fatal crash

2 dead, IDOT worker injured in fatal Dan Ryan Expressway crash, ISP says

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

Fatal Chicago Crash: 2 dead, IDOT worker injured on Dan Ryan Expressway, Illinois State Police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois State police are investigating a deadly crash involving an IDOT truck along the Dan Ryan Expressway.

The IDOT truck was parked in an accident investigation site southbound near 87th Street when a passing car slammed into it early on New Year's Day, officials said.

Two people inside the vehicle were pronounced dead at the scene according to the Chicago Fire Department.

The IDOT worker who was not in the truck at the time was treated for minor injuries inside an ambulance on the scene.

The identities of the deceased victims have not yet been released.

A cause is still under investigation.

This is a developing story, check back for details.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagochathamcar crashcar accidentfatal crashidotcrash
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FATAL CRASH
CO governor reduces sentence for truck driver in fatal crash
Driver killed in weather-related crash with semi-truck
Teen killed in Palos Heights crash ID'd
Des Plaines police search for driver in fatal hit and run crash
TOP STORIES
LIVE: Chicago snowstorm this weekend could dump over 9 inches
Downtown Chicago fireworks to go on tonight despite COVID-19 surge
2 suspects arrested in fatal shooting of Bradley police officer
Mall of America shooting leaves 2 people injured
How to use Illinois' new vaccine QR code to prove you're vaccinated
Raining fish in Texarkana- that's Texas weather for you
New laws 2022: Illinois legislation that takes effect Jan. 1
Show More
When will the pandemic end? WHO says it could in 2022
Betty White, America's 'Golden Girl,' dies at 99
Protesters march against gun violence after CPD releases homicide data
Ryan Reynolds responds to Betty White saying he can't get over her
Chicago Weather: Heavy PM snow Saturday
More TOP STORIES News