Father of newborn fatally shot near University of Chicago

BREAKING: Grandfather tells me his grandson 25 yo Armani Harris was the man who was shot and killed near the #UniversityofChicago campus overnight in a drive by shooting. Harris has new baby, new job and a new car. Family says he was just hitting his stride. No one in custody. pic.twitter.com/3ZvVMUUnRl — Jessica D'Onofrio (@donofrioABC7) August 23, 2018

A 25-year-old man was shot and killed while stopped at a red light in a park that runs through the University of Chicago campus.The victim's grandfather identified him as Armani Harris, who is the father of a newborn. Relatives said he just got a new job and a new car, and that he was just hitting his stride.Crime tape stretched for several blocks near Rockefeller Memorial Chapel. Campus security guards could be seen on several corners near the shooting scene.Just after midnight, Harris was stopped at a red light in the 1200-block of Midway Plaisance in a narrow park operated by the Chicago Park District.Police said that's when another vehicle pulled up and someone inside fired shots into Harris' SUV, wounding him in the head, shoulder, arm and thigh.He drove his SUV a short distance, before crashing into a tree. Harris was rushed to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he died.A campus security guard was talking to a University of Chicago police officer when they heard the gunshots.The University sent an alert out to students, saying the victim was not affiliated with the school.No one is in custody. The shooting remains under investigation.