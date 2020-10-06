Police investigating double-homicide after Gary father, son found dead

GARY, Ind. (WLS) -- Police in Gary, Indiana are investigating after two people were found dead Tuesday.Officials said officers responded to the 4400 block of Johnson Street around 2:30 p.m. after receiving a call for gunshot victims. When they arrived, police found a 39-year-old man and a 15-year-old boy, both with apparent gunshot wounds, officials said.Police identified the two as a father and son from Gary.Officials have not released any other information and both have been taken to the Lake County Coroner's office.Anyone with information on the incident is urged to call the Metro Homicide Unit at 219-755-3855 or the Crime Tip Line at 866-CRIME-GP.