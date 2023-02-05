Best practices for avoiding online scammers during tax season

Here are some best practices for avoiding online scams during tax season, according to the Better Business Bureau.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Scammers work year-round but they are especially busy during the tax season. With Valentine's Day and Super Bowl Sunday also on the horizon, online thieves are pulling out all the stops.

The Better Business Bureau is alerting the public to the schemes that con-artists will use over the next several weeks. It will be taxing as people prepare to file with the Internal Revenue Service (IRS). And, as the tax season picks up, scammers will capitalize on the pressure taxpayers are under. This year's filing deadline is Tuesday, April 18.

"No matter how you get your taxes done, you could encounter a scam attempt," says Steve J. Bernas, BBB president and CEO. "As the 2023 tax season opens, tax scammers come out of the woodwork. These cons come up with creative methods to entice busy consumers to fall for their tricks. They utilize imposter phone calls, texts, emails, and even phony letters to capitalize on the fears and emotions when filing taxes."

BBB tax time tips: