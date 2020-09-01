Illinois residents receiving unemployment benefits from other states despite not applying for them

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Some people in Illinois have told the ABC7-I-Team that they are getting unemployment benefits that they never applied for from different states.Highland Park Dr. Ned Zallik said he and his wife received an unemployment letter from the Pennsylvania Department of Labor regarding unemployment benefits that they did not apply for.But he said neither he nor his wife have ever lived in Pennsylvania and they've never applied for unemployment benefits.He said he doesn't know how they were found, but he is likely the victim of identity theft and it's very unsettling."We would not wish this on anyone. Feeling violated I'm a way," Dr. Zallik said."When we couldn't get in touch with the people I'm Pennsylvania, we thought that we were doomed and we thought there was no better person to reach out to than you, Samantha. So we reached out to you and we are hoping to get this resolved."He is not the only person who has reached out to ABC7.Mary Santmyer said she also received an unemployment letter and debit card from Pennsylvania, which she never requested.She said she nearly dropped to the floor and started crying because she said she never lived or even visited Pennsylvania and she knew this meant she was likely the victim of fraud.ABC7 reached out to the Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry and a spokesperson responded by saying