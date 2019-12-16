Personal Finance

Mega Millions jackpot at $372M; next winning numbers drawing Tuesday

There are only three Mega Millions winning numbers drawings before Christmas, so there are a few more chances for a merry Christmas for one or more lucky ticket holders as the jackpot keeps rolling.

An estimated jackpot of $372 million will be up for grabs in the Tuesday drawing after no tickets matched all six numbers drawn Friday night. Those winning numbers were 17-21-29-39-56 with 22 as the MegaBall and a Megaplier of 3X.

According to Mega Millions, Tuesday's estimated jackpot is the 14th largest prize in the history of the game.

QUICK MEGA MILLIONS FACTS

- Current jackpot is $372 million; cash option of $251.6 million
- Jackpots start at $40 million
- Overall odds of winning the jackpot are 1:302,575,350

- Drawings are at 10 p.m. (CT) every Tuesday and Friday

Related Lottery Content
How does the lottery jackpot grow so high?
10 largest jackpots in history
Lottery jackpots: Things to consider if you win
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
personal financeu.s. & worldmega millionsconsumerlottery
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
4-year-old boy killed, pregnant mother wounded in Gary shooting
Girl, 16, killed in Little Village shooting ID'd
Home warranty problems: ABC7 I-Team helps St. Charles woman with broken furnace
7 injured in crash involving school bus, CTA bus on SE Side
Police questioning person of interest after girl, 16, groped on CTA Brown Line train
CPD honors 2 fallen officers killed by train 1 year ago
Fire damages Lakeview apartments, restaurants
Show More
3 killed in Beach Park head-on crash
Sex offenders told to move out of Wayside Cross Ministries in Aurora
Boy, 14, missing from West Rogers Park
Power lines fall on semi-truck after hitting pole on Near West Side
Man found eaten by alligator actually died of meth overdose
More TOP STORIES News